Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $276.25 and last traded at $279.04. Approximately 46,017,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 29,992,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.

Specifically, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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