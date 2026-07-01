Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 8.7% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $271.35 and last traded at $272.05. 33,359,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 30,387,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Marvell’s strong position in AI infrastructure, custom silicon, optical interconnects, and data-center networking, keeping bullish sentiment intact around long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple recent articles highlight Marvell’s strong position in AI infrastructure, custom silicon, optical interconnects, and data-center networking, keeping bullish sentiment intact around long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and several raised price targets suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and several raised price targets suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm has been reinforced by comparisons showing Marvell as a major AI-chip beneficiary, with coverage framing it as a potential long-term winner in the AI buildout. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm has been reinforced by comparisons showing Marvell as a major AI-chip beneficiary, with coverage framing it as a potential long-term winner in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several new articles compare Marvell with AMD and Broadcom, which keeps attention on MRVL’s AI growth story but does not add a clearly new catalyst. Article Title

Several new articles compare Marvell with AMD and Broadcom, which keeps attention on MRVL’s AI growth story but does not add a clearly new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Short-term trading is being weighed by profit-taking after an enormous multi-week surge, with commentary noting the stock may be extended and vulnerable to a pullback. Article Title

Short-term trading is being weighed by profit-taking after an enormous multi-week surge, with commentary noting the stock may be extended and vulnerable to a pullback. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary argues Marvell’s valuation looks rich after the rally, which may be contributing to investor caution near current levels. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,127 shares of company stock worth $25,138,555. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 293.7% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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