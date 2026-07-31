Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 2.3% - Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $187.56. Approximately 26,594,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 29,643,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,981 shares of company stock worth $8,207,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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