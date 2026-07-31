Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $665.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock's previous close.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $701.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $654.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $578.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04, versus the $4.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.1% year over year to $9.28 billion, above forecasts of $9.08 billion. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04, versus the $4.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.1% year over year to $9.28 billion, above forecasts of $9.08 billion. Positive Sentiment: Payment activity remained strong. Robust transaction volumes, cross-border payments, switched transactions and value-added services helped drive the beat, indicating that consumers and businesses continued spending despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Mastercard Beats Q2 Earnings on Solid Cross-Border Volume Growth

Robust transaction volumes, cross-border payments, switched transactions and value-added services helped drive the beat, indicating that consumers and businesses continued spending despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Management gave a constructive outlook. Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, while the anticipated closing of its BVNK deal could strengthen its position in digital-asset and account-to-account payments. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 net revenue growth

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, while the anticipated closing of its BVNK deal could strengthen its position in digital-asset and account-to-account payments. Positive Sentiment: Agentic commerce offers a longer-term growth opportunity. Executives said Mastercard’s fraud tools, tokenization and payment infrastructure are designed to support AI shopping agents, potentially allowing the company to participate as commerce shifts toward automated purchasing. How Mastercard plans to compete in agentic commerce

Executives said Mastercard’s fraud tools, tokenization and payment infrastructure are designed to support AI shopping agents, potentially allowing the company to participate as commerce shifts toward automated purchasing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate changes were mixed but modest. Zacks slightly raised several 2027–2028 forecasts, while Erste Group made a minor reduction to its 2026 estimate, suggesting limited immediate impact on valuation expectations.

Zacks slightly raised several 2027–2028 forecasts, while Erste Group made a minor reduction to its 2026 estimate, suggesting limited immediate impact on valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Fee scrutiny and compliance disputes remain risks. Reports on Mastercard’s swipe-fee economics and its response to convenience-store groups challenging fines related to vape sales could contribute to regulatory, legal or reputational pressure. Mastercard responds to challenge of fines for vape sales

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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