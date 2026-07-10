Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

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Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Materion has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $298.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company's stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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