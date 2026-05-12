Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Maxim Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.33% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

Cleanspark Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 31,830,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,116,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. Cleanspark has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.71.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.27). Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleanspark will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleanspark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,051,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 81.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,102,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,715 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 23,812.2% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 5,400,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 22.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,482,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 810,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,366,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 514,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

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About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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