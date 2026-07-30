Maximus (MMS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Maximus to announce earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $1.3275 billion for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Maximus's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Maximus's payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,627 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $50,379,000 after buying an additional 400,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 47.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 966,139 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Maximus by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,266 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,544,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $20,339,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Maximus by 115.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 379,342 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 203,521 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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