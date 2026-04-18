Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5%

MAZE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Maze Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,908.60. This trade represents a 27.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,625.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 222,251 shares during the period.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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