Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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