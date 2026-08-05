MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.65 by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from MercadoLibre's conference call:

Q2 revenue surpassed $10 billion , rising 50% year over year, while operating income reached $683 million. Management emphasized that profitability is being deliberately reinvested in long-term growth, engagement, and scale.

, rising 50% year over year, while operating income reached $683 million. Management emphasized that profitability is being deliberately reinvested in long-term growth, engagement, and scale. Brazil’s lower free-shipping threshold continued to drive stronger user behavior, including a 19% increase in items per buyer, a 1.1-percentage-point conversion improvement, and a 20% rise in purchase frequency. Management said newer buyer cohorts are showing higher retention and broader category engagement.

The credit portfolio grew 75% year over year to $16.4 billion, while 50–90-day NPLs remained near historical lows and NIMAL improved to 21%. Executives said disciplined underwriting and a shift toward lower-risk users are supporting credit growth across major markets.

Management reported encouraging returns from AI investments, including improved search conversion and advertising click-through rates, customer-service automation, and higher developer productivity. MercadoLibre invested about $80 million more in AI than a year ago but said several initiatives are already generating positive returns.

The EBIT margin fell 550 basis points year over year to 6.7% as the company absorbed investments in commerce, lower seller take rates, shipping costs, and acquiring-device costs. Mexico also faces near-term demand pressure from tax reform, weaker macro conditions, and World Cup-related consumption softness.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $34.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,922.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 601,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,742.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,798.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,548.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,258.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

Key MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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