Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) Director Julia Kaercher sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 727,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,136,085.60. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. 222,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.26. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company's stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: MBIN is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company's primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

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