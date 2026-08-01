MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities set a $103.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

MET opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MetLife's payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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