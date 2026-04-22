M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($1.21), FiscalAI reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $920.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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M/I Homes Stock Up 1.8%

MHO stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,104.76. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,345,376.78. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. State Street Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,188 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,484 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 225,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,931 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.67.

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About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

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