Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.93% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $931.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.94. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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