Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cut to "Moderate Buy" at Phillip Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Phillip Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $570.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Dbs Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $528.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Forty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $558.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 4.9%

MSFT opened at $487.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $553.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $90.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 31.98%. Microsoft's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 11.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 67,743 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Old Peak Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Peak Finance LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,616 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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