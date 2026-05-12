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Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Microsoft shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday, trading between $406.64 and $407.77 after closing at $412.66, with volume running slightly above average.
  • Investor attention is being driven by Microsoft’s OpenAI relationship: reports say revenue-sharing payments may be capped at $38 billion through 2030, easing some long-term uncertainty and potentially preserving more AI upside for Microsoft.
  • Despite the stock dip, Microsoft continues to get bullish analyst coverage thanks to strong free cash flow, durable enterprise demand, and ongoing strength in Azure and productivity software; the consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a $562.69 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Microsoft.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $406.64 and last traded at $407.77. Approximately 36,957,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,582,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.66.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft appears to have secured a better-than-feared long-term economics deal with OpenAI, with reported revenue-sharing payments capped at $38 billion through 2030 instead of a much larger potential payout under the prior arrangement. That reduces uncertainty and suggests Microsoft may preserve more upside from its AI partnership than some investors expected. OpenAI to cap Microsoft revenue-sharing at $38 billion, The Information reports
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles continue to argue that Microsoft remains undervalued and a long-term AI winner, pointing to strong free cash flow, durable enterprise demand, and continued strength in Azure and productivity software. Microsoft Stock Still Looks Undervalued Based on FCF Projections, Despite Higher Capex
  • Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s testimony in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI kept the company in the headlines, but the legal proceedings are more about governance and control than immediate fundamentals. Investors are watching for any signs the court case could affect Microsoft’s influence over OpenAI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella takes stand in Musk v. Altman trial
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the Commerce Department removed details about AI security testing with Microsoft, Google, and xAI are unlikely to have a direct financial impact, though they add to the broader regulatory and policy uncertainty around AI. Microsoft, Google, xAI security test details deleted from US government website
  • Negative Sentiment: The ongoing scrutiny around Microsoft’s role in OpenAI, including questions about control and the nonprofit-to-for-profit transition, could keep sentiment choppy if investors worry about legal, reputational, or regulatory fallout. How Much Power Did Microsoft Have Over OpenAI?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $562.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.93. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $347,211,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,150,608 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $148,060,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,618,400 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $88,056,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,220,561 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $58,624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 980,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,664,631,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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