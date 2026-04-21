Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSBI. UBS Group set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.57. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, COO Kyle Owen Mooney sold 2,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $63,657.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,072.69. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

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