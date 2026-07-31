Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Zacks Research upgraded Olin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.54.

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Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,900,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Olin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Olin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Olin reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $191.3 million . Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 per share a year earlier. Olin Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Olin reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of . Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 per share a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter included a significant difference between adjusted and reported results: Olin posted a $13.3 million net loss, or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share, while adjusted earnings were positive. Investors are evaluating how much of the reported loss reflects unusual or non-cash items and how much reflects underlying operating weakness. Why Olin Corp Stock Dropped Today

The quarter included a significant difference between adjusted and reported results: Olin posted a $13.3 million net loss, or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share, while adjusted earnings were positive. Investors are evaluating how much of the reported loss reflects unusual or non-cash items and how much reflects underlying operating weakness. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings of a $0.12-per-share loss missed the consensus expectation for $0.07 of profit by $0.19 per share. Revenue was $1.74 billion, below the $1.81 billion estimate and down 0.9% year over year, reinforcing concerns about demand and operating conditions in Olin’s specialty chemicals businesses. Olin Second-Quarter Earnings Report

GAAP earnings of a $0.12-per-share loss missed the consensus expectation for $0.07 of profit by $0.19 per share. Revenue was $1.74 billion, below the $1.81 billion estimate and down 0.9% year over year, reinforcing concerns about demand and operating conditions in Olin’s specialty chemicals businesses. Negative Sentiment: The combination of a headline quarterly loss, weaker-than-expected sales and uncertainty surrounding the quality of earnings is driving the negative investor reaction, despite the company’s positive adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Olin Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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