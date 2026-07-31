Mizuho Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $22.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.28.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.36. 38,235,801 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,524,922. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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