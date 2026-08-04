Moderna Q2 EPS Raised by Brookline Capital Markets

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) - Brookline Capital Markets upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Moderna's current full-year earnings is ($6.41) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Moderna's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.13.

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Moderna Trading Up 0.6%

Moderna stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Moderna has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 141.43%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225,271.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,762 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 35.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Moderna by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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