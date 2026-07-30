Moelis & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

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Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $65.34 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Moelis & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Moelis reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, above the $0.62 consensus and up from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12% year over year to $409.39 million, exceeding estimates of $387.27 million. The results indicate continued strength in the firm’s investment-banking and advisory activity. Moelis Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Moelis reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, above the $0.62 consensus and up from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12% year over year to $409.39 million, exceeding estimates of $387.27 million. The results indicate continued strength in the firm’s investment-banking and advisory activity. Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and earnings improve sentiment: Management reported record second-quarter and first-half 2026 revenue and earnings, reinforcing the view that Moelis is benefiting from improved deal-making conditions. Its 38.94% return on equity and 14.46% net margin also highlight strong profitability. Moelis Reports Record Q2 2026 Revenues and Earnings

Management reported record second-quarter and first-half 2026 revenue and earnings, reinforcing the view that Moelis is benefiting from improved deal-making conditions. Its 38.94% return on equity and 14.46% net margin also highlight strong profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Moelis declared a $0.65-per-share quarterly dividend payable September 17 to shareholders of record August 10. The payment equates to $2.60 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 4%, enhancing the stock’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

Moelis declared a $0.65-per-share quarterly dividend payable September 17 to shareholders of record August 10. The payment equates to $2.60 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 4%, enhancing the stock’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary available: The Q2 earnings call transcript may provide additional detail on deal pipelines, market conditions and the outlook for advisory activity, but no separate guidance change was identified in the supplied reports. Moelis Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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