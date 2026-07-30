monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.0435.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price objective on monday.com in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in monday.com by 6,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $281.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $351.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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