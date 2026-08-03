monday.com (MNDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $264.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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