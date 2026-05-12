monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock's previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of monday.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $115.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.78.

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monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. monday.com has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.27 million for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

Key monday.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: monday.com reported Q1 EPS of $1.15, ahead of estimates, with revenue of $351.27 million also beating expectations and rising 24.4% year over year. Investors viewed the results as evidence that demand for the company’s work-management platform remains solid. Article Title

monday.com reported Q1 EPS of $1.15, ahead of estimates, with revenue of $351.27 million also beating expectations and rising 24.4% year over year. Investors viewed the results as evidence that demand for the company’s work-management platform remains solid. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued revenue guidance that came in roughly in line to slightly above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth for the year. Article Title

The company also issued revenue guidance that came in roughly in line to slightly above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth for the year. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on monday.com to $90 from $85, keeping a neutral rating. The higher target suggests analysts see more upside after the earnings beat. Article Title

Piper Sandler raised its price target on monday.com to $90 from $85, keeping a neutral rating. The higher target suggests analysts see more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted enterprise customer growth and AI adoption as key drivers, with some reports calling the quarter a sign that fears of a “software slowdown” may have been overdone. Article Title

Investor commentary highlighted enterprise customer growth and AI adoption as key drivers, with some reports calling the quarter a sign that fears of a “software slowdown” may have been overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about a securities class-action deadline related to the company, which keeps legal overhang in focus but does not appear to be a fresh operational issue. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about a securities class-action deadline related to the company, which keeps legal overhang in focus but does not appear to be a fresh operational issue. Neutral Sentiment: monday.com’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related coverage may help investors assess management’s outlook, but the main market-moving catalyst remains the earnings beat itself. Article Title

monday.com’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related coverage may help investors assess management’s outlook, but the main market-moving catalyst remains the earnings beat itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class-action notices and securities-fraud allegations continue to create legal uncertainty around MNDY, which can weigh on sentiment even after strong results. Article Title

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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