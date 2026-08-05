Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Monster Beverage stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials NASDAQ: AMAT on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare NYSE: HCA on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

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Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 23.11%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,778.93. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guy Carling sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,727,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,346.70. This represents a 46.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 178,700 shares of company stock worth $15,457,562 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 355.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Monster Beverage from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Monster Beverage from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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