Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Down 11.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $365.74 and last traded at $371.9380. 79,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 299,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Moog to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Moog from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $485.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOG.A

Moog Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.68.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moog Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Scannell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,529,873.20. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet M. Coletti sold 604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.66, for a total transaction of $229,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,333,010.70. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

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