Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.89.

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Globe Life Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GL opened at $179.04 on Monday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2,185.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company's stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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