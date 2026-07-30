MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $96.8860 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MP Materials Stock Down 7.8%

MP stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,176,275. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 136,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,418,574.60. This trade represents a 7.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 905,167 shares of company stock worth $60,161,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 6.7% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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