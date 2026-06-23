MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.01 and last traded at $58.93. 5,611,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,871,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

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Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. MP Materials's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,176,275. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $12,802,446.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,620,798 shares in the company, valued at $803,461,973.72. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205,167 shares of company stock valued at $79,371,654. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MP Materials by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,185 shares of the company's stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,943 shares of the company's stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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