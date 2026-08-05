Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Nano Nuclear Energy to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Nano Nuclear Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts: Sign Up

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ NNE opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,416,320. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,416,320. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,184 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Nano Nuclear Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn't on the list.

While Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here