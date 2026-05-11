National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,305.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 1,160 target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,410 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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National Grid Stock Up 0.3%

LON NG traded up GBX 3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,277.60. 8,435,417 shares of the company's stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of £62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,311.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,229.61. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 645 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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