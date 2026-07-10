National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3291.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore set a $46.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company's stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $44.58 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is 304.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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