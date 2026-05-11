Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Given "Buy" Rating at DA Davidson

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 49.16% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 target price on Nature's Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nature's Sunshine Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

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Nature's Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NATR stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Nature's Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nature's Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $122.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million.

Insider Activity at Nature's Sunshine Products

In other news, CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 4,000 shares of Nature's Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,146,203.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 19,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $475,214.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,499.90. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,899 shares of company stock valued at $951,206. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature's Sunshine Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nature's Sunshine Products by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nature's Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nature's Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products by 16,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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