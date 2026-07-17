NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group raised NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Josh Critchley acquired 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £3,675.16. Also, insider Albert Hitchcock bought 514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 per share, with a total value of £3,433.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,761 shares of company stock worth $4,066,780. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 663.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 620.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.12. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 490.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 705.40. The company has a market cap of £52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

NatWest Group Company Profile

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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