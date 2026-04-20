Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.26, but opened at $62.65. Nayax shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 12,492 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.67.

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Nayax Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nayax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 839,477 shares of the company's stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nayax by 4,022.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 535,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nayax by 36.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,623,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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