Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.29.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 11.6%

NBIS stock traded up $22.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.58. 28,215,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,208,785. The firm's 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,523 shares of company stock valued at $139,422,230.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 134.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,676 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $248,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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