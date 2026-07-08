Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 10.9% - Here's Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.49 and last traded at $216.48. Approximately 17,779,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,434,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.19.

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Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 692,965 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,315 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. LifeGoal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nebius Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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