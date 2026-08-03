Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 11.6% - What's Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.67 and last traded at $212.58. 28,215,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,208,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Up 11.6%

The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 662,523 shares of company stock valued at $139,422,230 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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