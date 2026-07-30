Nebius Group (NBIS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6095) per share and revenue of $577.66 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nebius Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius said a Vera Rubin rack has gone live in Finland, marking progress in deploying next-generation AI infrastructure. The company also confirmed that it will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. Nebius locks in Aug. 12 earnings date after Vera Rubin rack goes live in Finland

Nebius said a Vera Rubin rack has gone live in Finland, marking progress in deploying next-generation AI infrastructure. The company also confirmed that it will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysts highlighted Nebius’ shift toward higher-margin, full-stack AI cloud and platform services. Reported AI-cloud growth, strategic relationships with Microsoft and Meta, Nvidia backing, and contracted power capacity are viewed as potential supports for long-term expansion. Nebius: PaaS Power Over Agentic Bleed

Bullish analysts highlighted Nebius’ shift toward higher-margin, full-stack AI cloud and platform services. Reported AI-cloud growth, strategic relationships with Microsoft and Meta, Nvidia backing, and contracted power capacity are viewed as potential supports for long-term expansion. Neutral Sentiment: The August 12 earnings release is the next major catalyst. Investors will likely focus on revenue growth, customer commitments, utilization, margins, financing, and the company’s planned $20 billion–$25 billion capital investment. Nebius Group announces date of second quarter 2026 results and conference call

The August 12 earnings release is the next major catalyst. Investors will likely focus on revenue growth, customer commitments, utilization, margins, financing, and the company’s planned $20 billion–$25 billion capital investment. Negative Sentiment: AI-cloud stocks sold off broadly as rising credit-default-swap costs signaled increased concern about credit risk, funding needs, and the sustainability of heavy infrastructure spending. Nebius’ high valuation and substantial planned capital expenditures make it particularly sensitive to shifts in investor risk appetite. Nebius Drops 10%, CoreWeave Sinks 9% as Rising Credit-Swap Costs Hit the AI Cloud Trade

AI-cloud stocks sold off broadly as rising credit-default-swap costs signaled increased concern about credit risk, funding needs, and the sustainability of heavy infrastructure spending. Nebius’ high valuation and substantial planned capital expenditures make it particularly sensitive to shifts in investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that AI infrastructure demand may not translate into sufficiently high utilization and margins, while regulatory risks and competition from providers such as CoreWeave could pressure Nebius’ growth plans.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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