Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 4002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste OYJ presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 billion. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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