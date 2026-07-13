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Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Up 5.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Neste OYJ logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neste OYJ ADR shares rose 5.1% in midday trading, reaching as high as $17.77 before last trading at $17.3840. Volume was light at 3,214 shares, far below the daily average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but bullish overall, with three Strong Buy ratings, one Buy, and three Holds. The consensus rating from MarketBeat is currently “Buy”.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations, as Neste reported $0.40 EPS versus the $0.30 estimate and revenue of $6.04 billion versus $5.84 billion expected. Analysts now forecast full-year EPS of 1.37.
  • Interested in Neste OYJ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.3840. 3,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 56,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste OYJ presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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