Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Up 5.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.3840. 3,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 56,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Get Neste OYJ alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste OYJ presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neste OYJ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neste OYJ wasn't on the list.

While Neste OYJ currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here