Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.6537.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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