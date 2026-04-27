Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday after Erste Group Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $91.30 and last traded at $91.3640. 29,361,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 48,231,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here