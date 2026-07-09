Netflix (NFLX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $12.5802 billion for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Netflix has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $128.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Article Title

Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Article Title

Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Article Title

Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Article Title

Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Netflix could face a structural challenge from shorter-form “microdrama” content and changing viewer habits, which may raise questions about long-term engagement. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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