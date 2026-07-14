Netflix's (NFLX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the Internet television network's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Netflix has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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