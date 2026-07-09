Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Major Shareholder Sells 219,075 Shares

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 219,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $2,679,287.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Se also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $124,265.70.

On Monday, June 15th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 336,173 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,025,557.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $12,074,070.13.

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Netskope Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,324. Netskope Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,104,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter worth $60,882,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,888,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $47,733,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTSK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Netskope from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netskope

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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