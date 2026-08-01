Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.64.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $166.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $186.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $5,770,298.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,495,266.28. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $37,824,431.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 511,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,848.69. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline growth: INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations remain elevated: Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares.

Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares for about $228,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data also show numerous insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be planned and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Trading Filing

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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