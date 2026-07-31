Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company's current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.23.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 9.9%

NBIX stock traded down $18.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $790,514.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,049.50. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total value of $4,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,975.20. This represents a 61.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Neurocrine Biosciences Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year INGREZZA guidance. 2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Needham increased its price target. Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Benzinga

Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength.

NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength. Negative Sentiment: A director sold shares. Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares worth approximately $227,513, reducing her holdings by 44%. The sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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