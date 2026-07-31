Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Guggenheim

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.29.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 10.1%

Shares of NBIX traded down $18.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 804,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,510. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $5,770,298.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,495,266.28. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,141,821.50. This represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key Neurocrine Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of $959 million , up approximately 39% year over year and above the roughly $891 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share , surpassing estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.26 and rising sharply from the prior year. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of , up approximately 39% year over year and above the roughly $891 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were , surpassing estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.26 and rising sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 net product-sales guidance for INGREZZA, its lead tardive-dyskinesia treatment, to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion . INGREZZA sales increased 15% year over year to $716 million, while CRENESSITY contributed $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR generated $54 million after the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition closed in May. Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 Revenue Rises 39%

The company raised 2026 net product-sales guidance for INGREZZA, its lead tardive-dyskinesia treatment, to . INGREZZA sales increased 15% year over year to $716 million, while CRENESSITY contributed $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR generated $54 million after the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition closed in May. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with several firms recently raising price targets between $195 and $221 and the shares carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Neurocrine Biosciences Analyst and Trading Information

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with several firms recently raising price targets between $195 and $221 and the shares carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Neurocrine ended the quarter with approximately $482 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. However, the quarter includes only a partial contribution from VYKAT XR following the Soleno acquisition, making integration and future product uptake important factors for investors.

Neurocrine ended the quarter with approximately in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. However, the quarter includes only a partial contribution from VYKAT XR following the Soleno acquisition, making integration and future product uptake important factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares worth approximately $227,500, reducing her ownership by 44%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens its significance, but broader disclosures show numerous insider sales and no reported open-market insider purchases in the past six months. Neurocrine Director Stock Sale

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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