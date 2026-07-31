Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $246.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.64.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 10.1%

NBIX traded down $18.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,870. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $186.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total transaction of $4,133,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,621,975.20. This trade represents a 61.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $790,514.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,049.50. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

More Neurocrine Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline growth: INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations remain elevated: Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares.

Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares for about $228,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data also show numerous insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be planned and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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